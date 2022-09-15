The relatively light set of evening Major League Baseball games includes just five matchups, but there are still plenty of opportunities for building winning MLB DFS lineups on Thursday. One of which is the Pirates' series-opener against the New York Mets following Pittsburgh's 10-run performance against Cincinnati on Wednesday. Pirates designated hitter Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run home run and plated four in the 10-4 win against the Reds and has been one of his team's hottest hitters as of late.

Castro is on a seven-game hitting streak in which he has two doubles, three homers and eight RBI. Pittsburgh will face pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the mound, who has been up-and-down since August, so perhaps there are other Pirates worth stacking with Castro in the MLB DFS player pool. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out eight Royals batters to finish as the top Fantasy pitcher and return 33.5 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season heads into its final stretch, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, September 15. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, September 15, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is listed at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Bregman is on a five-game hitting streak in which he's hit .333 with a .990 OPS. For the season, he has 130 total hits with 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 85 RBI.

Houston begins a new series at home against Oakland, which is set to start right-hander James Kaprielian. Kaprielian will be making his first appearance since August 31, when he gave up five runs against Washington. Before that, he gave up eight runs in just 2.2 innings pitched to the Yankees, and he could be in for another long start as Bregman has hit .322 at home this season.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Bregman with Houston OF/DH Yordan Alvarez ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored against Detroit in his last start on Tuesday. For the month of September, he is hitting .303 with a 1.059 OPS and has two home runs and four RBI.

Alvarez and Bregman have each only logged one at-bat against Kaprielian, and neither took a hit from him, but both are in an advantageous situation on Thursday. Alvarez has offensive splits of .299/.405/.627 against right-handed pitching this season, and hit 24 of his 33 home runs against righties. He also currently holds the highest walk rate of his career (14.6 percent) and his second-highest average exit velocity (95.4 mph).

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, September 15, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.