Now that Aaron Judge has hit his 61st home run, the baseball world can go back to focusing on where things stand heading towards the end of the season. While Judge tied Roger Maris' American League home run record, two other players on the AL homer leaders list are back in action and available for MLB DFS lineups on Thursday. Angels slugger Mike Trout hit his 38th home run of the season on Wednesday and will see Oakland starter Cole Irvin on the mound when the Angels play the Athletics.

Trout is 2-for-2 with a double against Irvin in an earlier meeting with him this season, and he has five hits, four RBI and two homers in his last four games overall. Another name worth looking at in the MLB DFS player pool is Baltimore outfielder/designated hitter Anthony Santander, who has 33 home runs this season and has hit .333 with a 1.125 OPS over his last five starts. Before you make any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge tied Maris' iconic home run mark of 61 with a seventh inning blast in New York's 8-3 win against Toronto to return 20 points on DraftKings and 28.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, September 29, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who is TBA on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Adames was hitless in his last start on Wednesday, but in the 15 games before that, he was on a roll. During that run, he batted .317 with a 1.023 OPS, and he has 31 home runs with 96 RBI on the season.

The Brewers start a new series at home against Miami on Thursday and will face left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett, who has been a hot-and-cold pitcher at times this season. Garrett has yet to face the Brewers in his career, but in road games this year, he has a 4.40 ERA and has allowed more than twice as many runs than he has at LoanDepot Park. Meanwhile, Adames has a .514 slugging percentage in September, which is 31 points higher than his next-best month this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Adames with Milwaukee outfielder Hunter Renfroe (TBA on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Renfroe extended his five-game hitting streak on Wednesday when he went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Milwaukee's 5-1 win against St. Louis. In the second game of that streak, he had a four-hit performance in which he hit two home runs in a 10-4 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Renfroe has played just 119 games this season, but has just five fewer home runs (28) than his career-high year of 2019, when he hit 33 in 140 games played. He also has more RBI (70) this year than he did in 2019, when he finished with 64. At home this season, Renfroe's batting average is 45 points higher than in road games, so he should look to be aggressive on Thursday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, September 29, 2022

