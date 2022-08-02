New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his first start after missing more than a year with a shoulder injury on Tuesday against the Nationals. The last time he pitched against Washington was on April 3, 2021, when the Mets blanked the Nats, 6-0. Only three players on this year's Nationals team were in the lineup against deGrom in that game, but are any worth considering for MLB DFS lineups when he makes his return?

The trio of Josh Bell, Victor Robles, and Yadiel Hernandez went a combined 0-for-7 in deGrom's complete game win last season. However, if Juan Soto isn't moved ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, he could be the one Washington player to consider adding out of the MLB DFS player pool. Soto hit a home run in his only at-bat against Max Scherzer on Monday, and appears to be hitting his way out of a recent mini-slump as he's reached safely nine times over his last three games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge doubled in his first at bat and hit a two-run homer in the second inning to return 23 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, August 2. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

For Tuesday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Alonso was 2-for-3 with a home run and a double in the Mets' 7-3 win on Monday against Washington. For the season, he is fifth in the majors in home runs (27) and second in runs batted in with 86.

The Nationals appear to be going with a bullpen game on the mound, starting with Cory Abbott, who will make just the second start of his young career. His only other start came in October of last year against St. Louis, where he gave up two home runs and four hits in five innings pitched. In Alonso's first at-bats against relief pitchers during games this season, he has offensive splits of .283/.350/.554 with 11 home runs, 10 doubles and 36 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Alonso with New York outfielder Starling Marte ($5,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Marte had just one hit against the Nationals on Monday, but it was enough to bring in his 47th RBI of the season. In four games to close out July against three different opponents, Marte had nine total hits with two home runs and five RBI between last Sunday and Friday.

Marte has one hit and one strikeout in two total plate appearances against Abbott, but will be looking for a more dynamic performance on Tuesday. He has eight home runs against the Nationals in his career, which is tied with St. Louis for the fifth-most home runs he's hit against a single opponent. While Marte has had pedestrian numbers at Nationals Park in seven games played there this season, overall, he has been a decent hitter on the road with a .270 batting average and .720 OPS.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.