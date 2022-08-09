With a 9-2 record and a 2.47 ERA with 116 strikeouts over 131 innings, Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball. On Tuesday, he'll take the hill again as the Rangers play the Astros, but is he worth putting in your MLB DFS lineups against a potent Houston roster? Other starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday include Shohei Ohtani, Joe Musgrove, Freddy Peralta and Gerrit Cole.

With no shortage of premier arms to choose from, which starting pitchers have the best matchups? And if you're splurging on starting pitching, who are some of the more affordable position players that can provide value and help you stay under the salary cap?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Mets outfielder Starling Marte in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base to return 24 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 31.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman, who is listed at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The former first-round pick was a consensus top-40 prospect in baseball and earned a promotion after posting a 1.044 OPS with 15 home runs in 147 plate appearances at triple-A Memphis.

Since being called up, Gorman has continued to showcase impressive power, belting 12 home runs in his first 224 plate appearances. He's slashing a modest .238/.313/.451 on the season but he has a .966 OPS over the last 14 days and his incredible power should play up with the Cardinals taking on the Rockies at Coors Field this week.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Another former first-round pick and consensus top-40 prospect, Riley has established himself as one of the best hitters in the National League over the last two seasons.

He finished seventh in NL MVP voting last year after slashing .303/.367/.531 with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs, and he's been even better so far in 2022. Riley is currently slashing .296/.358/.584 with 29 home runs and 69 RBIs. He also leads the NL in total bases (247). He has a staggering 1.190 OPS against left-handed pitching this year and he'll take on Red Sox lefty Rich Hill on Tuesday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

