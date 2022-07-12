Kevin Gausman used a refreshed arsenal to revitalize his career last season and made his first All-Star appearance with the Giants, but after another sensational season with the Blue Jays, Gausman was snubbed from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Gausman has a 2.86 ERA with 100 strikeouts over 88 innings, and his 1.68 FIP is the best in the American League. The veteran righty will look to improve upon those numbers on Tuesday against the Phillies. There are plenty of starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool for tonight, but Gausman figures to be one of the most popular options.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rangers infielder Josh H. Smith as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Smith hit a two-run home run and also contributed a sac fly to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 points on FanDuel.

For Tuesday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Padres first baseman Luke Voit ($3,400 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). After hitting 68 home runs over just 1,133 plate appearances with the Yankees over four years, Voit joined the Padres this offseason via trade with the Yankees receiving former first-round pick Justin Lange in return.

And while Voit hasn't been as productive in Padres pinstripes as he was in New York, the power is still clearly there. His average exit velocity on the season is 90 mph and his hard-hit contact rate is 43.5 percent. Voit has 10 home runs and 36 RBI on the season, and he's got a great matchup on Tuesday in Coors Field against Rockies lefty Austin Gomber. Voit has 23 home runs in 446 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching, and Gomber has a 6.46 ERA on the season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Mullins made his first All-Star appearance in 2021 and went on to become a member of the esteemed 30-30 club (30 home runs and 30 stolen bases) while slashing .291/.360/.518 on the season.

And while he hasn't been quite as productive overall in 2022 (.709 OPS), he has started to heat up a bit as we've gotten into the summer months. Mullins is hitting .290 since the beginning of June and his 16 steals overall this season rank fourth in the American League. He'll play in hitter-friendly Wrigley Field on Tuesday and it's expected to be a warm evening with the wind blowing straight out to right field.

