With the MLB trade deadline only a week away, speculation surrounding superstars like Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and even reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani abounds. However, those two left-handed sluggers still have to go about their business and both are expected to be in action on Tuesday night with the Angels taking on the Royals and the Nationals playing the Dodgers. Soto and Ohtani have been fixtures in MLB DFS lineups but given the high cost and the potential distraction of the deadline looming, are they worth it on Tuesday?

There are certainly safer options in the MLB DFS player pool but few have the upside of Ohtani and Soto. And if you do opt to put them on your MLB DFS rosters, you'll still need to find more affordable options elsewhere to stay underneath the salary cap. So before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Lowe hit a solo home run to return 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

For Tuesday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Rays utility man Yandy Diaz, who is listed at $4,300 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. With the ability to play both corner infield spots, Diaz has improved his overall utility to Tampa Bay by continuing to refine his approach at the plate.

He has an above-average hit tool and incredible plate patience that has been on full display this season, making him the latest in a long line of overachieving Rays. Diaz is slashing .294/.408/.402 and currently leads the American League with 53 walks. In the month of July, he has a 1.014 OPS with 10 doubles, a home run and 15 RBI over 20 games.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Bogaerts has been one of the most consistent hitters in the American League throughout his 10-year career. He's hit .288 or higher in seven of his last eight seasons and his current .312 batting average places him inside the top 10 in the AL for the fourth consecutive season.

Bogaerts is slashing .312/.385/.443 with seven home runs and 24 doubles. With an improved flyball rate in the second half, there's certainly plenty of hope that he'll drive the ball out of the park more consistently as he's delivered 20 home runs or more in each of the last three full seasons he's played.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

