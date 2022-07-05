After an extraordinarily sluggish start to the season where he posted a .656 OPS in April, White Sox first baseman and former AL MVP Jose Abreu has been coming alive as of late. The veteran slugger is slashing .357/.455/.571 over his last 44 games with seven home runs and 25 RBI, and he enters Tuesday's contest against the Twins on a nine-game hitting streak. That will make Abreu a popular option for MLB DFS lineups and he's still surprisingly affordable on both FanDuel ($3,300) and DraftKings ($4,400).

However, Abreu is only 5-for-20 in his career against expected Twins starter Chris Archer, so can he still provide value on Tuesday night? It's a jam-packed MLB schedule and that means it will be a deep MLB DFS player pool with plenty of options at the corner infield positions. Thus, playing the right matchup from those high-producing positions will be critical. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Schwarber is only hitting .215 on the season and he's already struck out 100 times, but when he has been able to make contact, his prodigious power has been on full display as he currently leads the National League with 23 home runs.

Schwarber hit 12 of those 23 home runs during an enormous June where he also posted a 1.065 OPS for the month. And while he's slowed down a bit so far in July, it's still early and he's got a juicy matchup against the Nationals on Tuesday. Schwarber has a 1.125 OPS against his former team so far this season and a .952 OPS against them throughout his career.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). After bursting onto the scene as the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP runner-up, Judge missed at least 30 percent of the next three seasons but did manage to play 148 games in 2021 and make his third All-Star appearance.

But after failing to come to an agreement on a contract extension this offseason, Judge has been a man possessed and he's in the midst of his biggest offensive season to date. The 30-year-old leads baseball with 29 home runs, while his 64 runs scored lead the American League. He's slashing a robust .282/.362/.619 on the season and his multi-homer potential on any given night makes him a high-upside play worthy of consideration for your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

