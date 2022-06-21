After a scorching start in April and then a less productive May, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo appears to have found his power stroke again in June, and he's one of the hottest players in baseball over the last five games. Rizzo is on a five-game hitting streak where he's gone 8-for-15 with four home runs and eight RBI. On Tuesday, he'll take on Josh Fleming and the Rays in a pivotal AL East game. Fleming presents a tough lefty-lefty matchup for Rizzo but he is only expected to be the opener for Tampa Bay, so can you still trust Rizzo to stay hot in your MLB DFS lineups?

Meanwhile, the MLB DFS player pool is loaded with intriguing pitching options like Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Sean Manaea and Tony Gonsolin. So which starters should you be splurging on and who are some of the more affordable options so that you make a few splashy, high-upside purchases for your MLB DFS roster? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, he highlighted Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, June 21. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel, who is listed at $3,500 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. After flashing some power and speed potential in the minors, Morel was called up to the Cubs in the middle of May and he's been able to take advantage of everyday playing time.

Morel is slashing a respectable .262/.329/.461 with five home runs, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases in 32 games. He enters Tuesday night mired in a bit of a slump (2-for-17) but he has already had six multi-hit games this month and he'll be a high-upside play against Pirates starter Roansy Contreras, who has an ERA of 6.00 over his last two starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). A six-time All-Star with the Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt hasn't been quite as productive in St. Louis since being traded prior to the 2019 season but he's still been an effective offensive player and he appears to have found his high gear again in 2022.

After getting off to a so-so start, Goldschmidt put together a 25-game hitting streak where he slashed an absurd .424/.482/.869 with 10 home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBI. He now leads the NL in hits (86), batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.417), OPS (1.031), OPS+ (195) and total bases (156). He'll match up with Brewers starter Chi Chi Gonzalez on Tuesday and is 4-for-11 with a home run and four RBI against Gonzalez in his career.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.