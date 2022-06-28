Johnny Cueto is a two-time All-Star and has finished inside the top six in Cy Young voting on three occasions, but after posting a 4.59 ERA over the last three seasons combined, few expected him to be making such a positive impact at age 36. Cueto signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox this spring and made the major league club because of a rash of injuries, and now he's been one of the club's most consistent pitchers. He enters a Tuesday start against the Angels with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 48 innings and is an option worth considering in MLB daily Fantasy.

But with his price now ballooned to $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel, does he belong in your MLB DFS lineups against a dangerous Angels group? Other starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool include Clayton Kershaw, Carlos Rodon, Robbie Ray and Zack Wheeler.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega, who is listed at $2,900 on DraftKings and $2,200 on FanDuel. After spending over a decade bouncing around the minors and playing briefly with four MLB teams, Ortega finally found himself in a position to get regular playing time with the Cubs selling off assets at last year's trade deadline, and he made the most of it.

Ortega posted a .823 OPS with 11 home runs and 12 stolen bases to make himself a part of Chicago's regular rotation in 2022. So far this season, he hasn't been quite as productive but he's still holding his own with a .756 OPS and four homers with four steals. The 31-year-old has had multiple RBI in three of his last four games and has a 1.079 OPS over the last seven days.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). Despite breaking into the majors at 22 back in 2015 and widely being considered one of the best young shortstops in baseball, Turner didn't make his first All-Star appearance until last year. He'd also go on to win the batting title, slashing .328/.375/.536 with 28 home runs, 77 RBI and a National League-leading 32 stolen bases.

It's been more of the same for Turner in 2022, who looks comfortable at the top of a loaded Dodgers lineup. He enters Tuesday slashing .313/.361/.490 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI and 15 steals. So far in June, Turner is hitting .340 and he's got a sensational matchup on Tuesday night against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland in Coors Field. Turner has an .883 career OPS against left-handed pitching, a 1.011 career OPS in Coors Field and a 1.056 career OPS in 18 plate appearances against Freeland.

