After a shallow MLB DFS player pool on Monday with just six total games, daily Fantasy baseball players will have no such qualms with Tuesday's full slate. The day is loaded with top starting pitching options such as Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon, Tarik Skubal and Alek Manoah, all of whom have ERAs under 3.00 this season. With warmer weather starting to sweep across the country, balls will be flying out of ballparks with more regularity soon, so now is the time to take advantage of top pitchers before hitters take over.

Verlander in particular would be an interesting play for Tuesday's MLB DFS lineups as he's taking on a Mariners squad that roughed him up just two starts ago. The two-time Cy Young winner gave up six earned runs -- including four home runs -- in that start, but Verlander also had eight scoreless innings versus Seattle earlier in the season. So, should you make Verlander one of your top MLB DFS picks or stash hitters in Seattle's lineup? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, he highlighted Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as one of his core MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Bichette hit his nine home run of the season and drove in two runs to return 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, June 7. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on Tuesday is Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. In his first full season in pinstripes, Rizzo has rediscovered his power stroke and has 13 home runs after posting just eight last year with the Yankees in roughly the same number of at-bats.

The Yankees start a three-game series in Minnesota on Tuesday and Target Field has been a godsend for Rizzo throughout his career. Across five starts at the ballpark, Rizzo has hit three home runs and has a 1.223 OPS. That is his highest OPS at any ballpark he's played at least two games in, and Rizzo is swinging a hot bat as of late. He reached base twice on Monday, scoring one run, and he homered in each of his two previous games.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($5,200 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Springer has posted either multiple hits, multiple RBI or multiple runs scored in three straight games, and he's already clubbed two home runs in June.

Springer has reached base safely in each of his last 17 games and has a .936 OPS over this stretch. He gets an advantageous matchup on Tuesday night against RHP Brad Keller of the Royals. Like most pitchers, Keller pitches better during the day when shadows can mess with a hitter's eye. But Tuesday's game has an 8:10 p.m. ET start and Keller has a 4.97 ERA in night games, while Springer's OPS is 54 points higher in night starts than day games.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.