We're over a month into the 2022 MLB season and patterns are beginning to emerge for MLB daily Fantasy players. Manny Machado is now in his fourth season with the Padres and he's looking more comfortable than ever, as he leads the National League in batting average (.381), on-base percentage (.454) and slugging (.626) through his first 30 games. That's made Machado a fixture of MLB DFS lineups but affording a superstar who is playing some of the best baseball of his career means you'll have to make sacrifices elsewhere.

There is always the potential to save some money by going with cheaper starting pitching options who have exploitable matchups, but they're always tough to find. So who in the MLB DFS player pool might fit that criteria and what other places can you save to afford stars like Machado, Bryce Harper or Tim Anderson? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, he highlighted Angels outfielder Mike Trout in his MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Trout went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored to return 27 points on DraftKings and 38.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Mets outfielder Mark Canha, who is listed at $2,700 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Canha established himself as a productive offensive threat because of his incredible plate patience and above-average power in Oakland.

Over his final three seasons with the Athletics, he posted a .377 OBP while hitting 48 home runs and driving in 152. He also swiped 19 bases and that combination of on-base ability, slugging and speed earned him a three-year deal with the Mets this offseason. And while the power hasn't been there for Canha during the colder stage of the season, he's still hitting .311, has an OBP of .381 and is a solid candidate to start driving the ball as things continue to warm up.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rangers shortstop Corey Seager ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Seager signed a $325 million contract this offseason after slashing .306/.394/.521 with the Dodgers and then got off to a scorching start in a Rangers uniform, going 7-for-18 in his first four contests and posting seven multi-hit games in April.

Right now he's mired in an 0-for-15 slump and has seen his OPS drop by over 100 points since the start of May. But Seager is an established offensive weapon at the height of his power and it's only a matter of time before he begins to turn things around. His .244 BABIP this season is nearly 90 points below his career average so positive regression should be on the horizon.

