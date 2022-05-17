Targeting totals is a popular strategy in daily Fantasy across all sports and MLB DFS players are likely to hone in on Giants vs. Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday night. Caesars Sportsbook currently lists the over-under at 11 runs and no other game on the MLB schedule has a total higher than nine. The Giants could have as many as six left-handed bats in their lineup on Friday to target Rockies starter Chad Kuhl and that should make them a common MLB DFS stacking option.

Meanwhile, Giants starter Alex Wood has been pretty solid historically against Colorado, as current Rockies have just a .546 career OPS against him. So who has the better of this matchup and what players from throughout the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting as you fill out your MLB DFS lineups? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, he highlighted Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta as one of his top MLB DFS picks for pitchers on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Peralta threw seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out 10 on his way to a win over the Braves to return 37.95 points on DraftKings and 61 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Giants outfielder Joc Pederson ($3,900 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Once a top prospect and an NL All-Star as a rookie back in 2015, Pederson hasn't exactly realized his potential as one of baseball's brightest young stars but he has carved out a career based on his enormous power as a left-handed hitter.

Pederson has 155 career home runs in 3,092 career plate appearances, a .794 career OPS and is continuing to showcase that power in San Francisco. Pederson has seven home runs already this season while posting career-highs in average exit velocity (93.4 mph) and hard-hit contact rate (54.4 percent). He's due for some better batted-ball luck (.213 BABIP) and he does have a home run in his career off Kuhl.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year made his third All-Star team and finished fourth in the AL MVP voting a season ago after hitting 39 home runs with 98 RBI while slashing .287/.373/.544.

In 2022, the slugger has been even better. Judge currently leads the AL with 12 home runs and has also driven in 27. He's already tallied a league-leading 79 total bases on the season and is slashing .396/.369/.632. He's been particularly hot since the start of May, belting six home runs with 14 RBI in 13 games while posting a 1.059 OPS.

