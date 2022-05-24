Having a large number of starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool is always a luxury for daily Fantasy baseball players and Tuesday's MLB schedule presents lots of upside. Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen and Walker Buehler are just a few of the upper-echelon starters scheduled to take the ball and there are also pitchers with solid matchups at cheaper price points to give you options. So should you spend big on pitchers with the potential to dominate by generating swings and misses or find the bargains to splurge elsewhere in your MLB DFS lineups?

Superstars like Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez and Bryce Harper are all off to sensational starts this season and should be highly-rostered on Tuesday. But striking the perfect balance is always key to developing a profitable MLB DFS strategy and understanding the matchups is critical. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, he highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI to return 32 points on DraftKings and 43.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, May 24. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The 2020 NL MVP and five-time All-Star signed a six-year, $162 million contract during the offseason to join the Dodgers after winning a World Series with the Braves last year.

And the 32-year-old's exceptional bat-to-ball skills and plate patience have played just as well in Dodger Stadium as they did in Truist Park. Freeman leads the NL with 16 doubles this season and is slashing .310/.397/.481 with 23 RBI already on the season. Over his last eight games, he's driven in 10 runs, has had four multi-hit games, and you'll want to ride the hot hand as the Dodgers take on the Nationals on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Judge again ($6,400 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel). With free agency looming, Judge has found another gear early in the 2022 season. He's the runaway MLB leader with 17 home runs this year (the next closest is Yordan Alvarez with 12) and he also leads the league in slugging percentage (.715) and total bases (108).

And the peripherals all seem to indicate that Judge is playing within himself. His .356 BABIP is only nine points above his career average and tracks with career-highs in average exit velocity (97.0 mph) and hard-hit contact rate (65.4 percent). After last night's two-homer game, Judge now has 11 big flies in 20 games this May. On Tuesday, he'll take on Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann, who Judge has a 1.571 career OPS against in 14 career plate appearances.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.