The New York Yankees are on an MLB-leading 10-game winning streak and after Anthony Rizzo carried the lineup early in the season, it's Aaron Judge who has come to life of late. Judge had just one homer and two RBI with a .744 OPS on April 21 but has seven home runs and 14 RBI in the nine games since while raising his OPS to 1.002. However, Judge is 0-for-8 in his career against expected Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah so should you be riding the hot hand on Tuesday or avoiding the matchup altogether as you set your MLB DFS lineups?

Manoah is 4-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 25 innings this season and could also be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool. But given the difficulty of his own matchup, should you be considering other upper-echelon starting pitching options like Carlos Rodon, Brandon Woodruff or Michael Kopech? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, who is listed at $4,800 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. At 23 years old, Soto has already had over 2,100 plate appearances in the MLB and established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the game. He made his first All-Star team last year and was runner-up in NL MVP voting after slashing .313/.465/.534 with 25 home runs, 95 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

This season, the lineup around him hasn't given Soto many run-producing opportunities and he has just five RBI in 24 games, but he has hit four home runs and has a .867 OPS while leading the NL with 21 walks drawn. He's coming off a 3-for-5 game on Sunday and is heading to Coors Field for a matchup with German Marquez on Tuesday. Soto is 3-for-8 with a homer and three RBI off Marquez in his career.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). After signing a somewhat surprising deal to join the Twins during the truncated MLB offseason, Correa got off to a slow start and had a .504 OPS through April 27.

However, he's on a five-game hitting streak now where he's gone 11-for-22 with six RBI, five runs scored and has already raised his OPS 147 points. Correa's 54.4 percent hard-hit contact rate and 93.8 mph average exit velocity are both career-highs and paint a pretty clear picture that his offensive fortunes will continue turning around.

