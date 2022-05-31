When the wind blows out at Wrigley Field, it's one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball. And with the forecast calling for a warm night with the wind howling out to left field, the over-under for Brewers vs. Cubs is 9.5 on Tuesday. That's important information for MLB daily Fantasy players, who routinely target games with high totals and favorable conditions for their MLB DFS stacks. And with both teams scheduled to send lefties to the mound, right-handed hitters could feast if they can get the ball up into the jet stream.

Christian Yelich, Luis Urias, Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom all have tremendous upside and could be useful additions to your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is listed at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The former top prospect in baseball signed a record 11-year, $182 million extension this offseason after spending only half a year in the MLB. He's off to a sluggish start in 2022, but he's battled some fatigue and is still hitting .270 with 17 extra-base hits and four steals in 45 games played.

Franco's BABIP is down 29 points from where it was a season ago but his average exit velocity is up from 88.2 mph to 88.9 mph, and his hard-hit contact rate is up from 37.6 percent to 40.0 percent. He's coming off a three-hit game on Monday and he's either scored a run or driven in a run in five of his last six games.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm ($5,100 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel). Chisholm showcased an intriguing blend of power and speed as a rookie last year with 18 homers and 23 steals. In 2022, he's slashing a very respectable .270/.321/.541 with seven homers and seven steals while also leading baseball with four triples.

Chisholm's growing confidence in his ability to drive the ball out of the ballpark is evidenced in the peripherals as well, as his flyball rate is up from 24.4 percent to 34.0 percent from last year to this year and his pull rate is up from 29.3 percent to 46.0 percent. Now he gets to head to the most home-run friendly park in baseball, Coors Field, and he'll face righty German Marquez. Chisholm's OPS is 148 points higher against right-handed pitching in his career and Marquez has a 6.30 ERA with eight HRs allowed in 50 innings.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

