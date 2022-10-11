The 2022 MLB Divisional Round begins on Tuesday with four games on the schedule and the four teams coming off byes have had a chance to refresh and reset their pitching staffs. In the National League, the Dodgers will turn to Julio Urias against the Padres, while the Braves will send Max Fried out against the Phillies, and both lefties are priced at under $9,000 on DraftKings. Meanwhile, in the American League, the Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound against the Mariners, while Gerrit Cole will get the start against the Guardians.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Alonso went 1-for-3 with a home run, drew two walks and scored twice to return 20 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. The 25-year-old posted career-highs in doubles (39), triples (two) and home runs (38) this season and wound up leading the National League with 325 total bases.

He made his first All-Star appearance and he should be thrilled to start his 2022 MLB playoff run against Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez. Riley posted a 1.084 OPS against left-handed pitching this season and he is 5-for-12 with a couple of doubles and three walks in his career against Suarez.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Aaron Judge understandably stole the show in New York this year but Stanton's power is still critical in the middle of that Yankees lineup. The five-time All-Star homered in the last three games of the season to finish with 31 home runs and 78 RBI.

Stanton only hit .211 on the season and had a .582 OPS in the second half, but his home run streak to close out the year clearly showed that he's turning things around. He'll take on Guardians starter Cal Quantrill on Tuesday, and Yankees hitters have a .952 career OPS against Quantrill. Stanton also posted a higher OPS against righties than lefties (.797 vs. .652) and had a significantly higher home OPS than away (.877 vs. .666). So, look for Stanton to stay hot in a good matchup at home against a righty.

