The MLB season is winding to a close and with all six postseason spots in both leagues accounted for the only remaining drama in the league is over who wins the NL East and a couple of seeding battles. Teams that have been eliminated from contention are now using this time to give other players some looks before making difficult offseason decisions and that presents an opportunity for MLB daily Fantasy players. There should be plenty of extremely inexpensive options in the MLB DFS player pool who are getting starts on Tuesday, and if you can work the matchups correctly it will free up cap space to spend on high-upside superstars.

Justin Verlander is taking the ball for the Astros, and on a day where there isn't a lot of pitching depth available as teams look to set their playoff rotations, it'd be nice to have enough cash to splurge on an ace like him.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who is listed at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. After making the playoffs the last two seasons, it was a disappointing year for the White Sox. They were eliminated from postseason contention over a week ago and are 80-80 on the season. However, Jimenez has had one of his best seasons at the plate when healthy.

He enters Tuesday's contest against the Twins slashing .294/.356/.498 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 83 games this season. His 16 homers are second on the team behind only Andrew Vaughn (17) despite the fact that he's missed 77 games this year. Jimenez and the White Sox will take on Twins righty Josh Winder, who has a 4.34 ERA and gave up five home runs in 19.1 innings during the month of September.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner ($6,000 DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Since joining the Dodgers last summer via trade, Turner has been one of the most consistent offensive threats in baseball and his steadiness near the top of the lineup has been a driving force in Los Angeles' success.

Turner is slashing .308/.354/.488 with 30 home runs, 125 RBI and 38 stolen bases in the 210 games since the Dodgers acquired him and he should be able to take advantage of a solid matchup on Tuesday night. Expected Rockies starter Ryan Feltner enters the game with a 6.01 ERA and has surrendered 15 home runs in just 91.1 innings.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

