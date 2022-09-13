There are only a few weeks left in the 2022 MLB season and daily Fantasy baseball players are running out of opportunities to win big in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. And despite having a full slate of games on Tuesday night, upper-echelon starting pitching options are not abundant. Jacob deGrom is the most expensive option in the MLB DFS player pool for tonight's action with DraftKings pricing him at $11,800 while FanDuel has him at $12,000.

Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish are the only two other pitchers available on Tuesday night that hit the $10,000 mark on either site. So which starting pitchers should you be targeting in your MLB DFS lineups and which position players have matchups that you'll be able to take advantage of and win big? Before making your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Betts hit a three-run home run to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who is listed at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with player options in each of the last two seasons to join the Twins, giving himself the option to hit free agency again in either of the next two offseasons.

However, he's seemed pretty comfortable in Minnesota thus far and is putting up solid numbers with 19 home runs, 54 RBI and an .809 OPS on the season. And Correa has been particularly hot over the last week, with three home runs, seven RBI and a 1.143 OPS over the last six games. He's had an .854 OPS against left-handed pitching and he'll take on Royals lefty Kris Bubic on Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,400 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel). With free agency looming Judge has put together one of the best statistical seasons in the history of the game and he's hot on Roger Maris' tail to set a new Yankees franchise record for home runs.

Judge is slashing .307/.410/.679 on the season with 55 home runs, 121 RBI and leads the league in a multitude of major statistical categories. And he's been even better down the stretch, with a 1.441 OPS since the start of September. He'll take on Red Sox right Nick Pivetta on Tuesday and Judge is 3-for-8 with a home run and a .583 career OBP against him in his career.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

