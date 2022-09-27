With most of the baseball world focused on Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League home run record, the hottest player in baseball right now very well could be another New York slugger. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has a 1.309 OPS with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last seven games and is now tied with Judge for the MLB lead in runs batted in (128). However, if you're thinking about using him in your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday night, you may want to be cautious of his matchup with Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez.

Alonso is only 4-for-18 in his career against Lopez and the righty has only given up three earned runs over 13.1 innings in his last two starts. So should you be riding Alonso's impressive hot streak or working the splits? And who else in the MLB DFS player pool should be on your radar with the MLB season winding down? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Braves first baseman Matt Olson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Olson went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and a sacrifice fly to produce three RBI on the day and return 20 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley, who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. After a breakout year that saw him finish top-10 in NL MVP voting and win the NL Silver Slugger at third base, Riley has put together another massive offensive season in 2022 and has been a lynchpin of MLB daily Fantasy success.

Riley leads the National League with 317 total bases on the year and he has 37 home runs, 38 doubles and 92 RBI on the season while slashing .278/.351/.537. He'll take on National right-hander Paolo Espino on Tuesday and he's had incredible success against the 35-year-old Panamanian. Riley is 7-for-16 off Espino lifetime with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). After spending the first several months of the season in Cincinnati with the Reds, Pham was acquired by the Red Sox for a player to be named later (Nicholas Northcut) at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Since coming to Boston, Pham has been up and down but he has produced 17 extra-base hits (six home runs and 11 doubles) in 46 games with the Red Sox. He'll take on Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish on Tuesday, who enters the game with a 4.65 ERA on the year.

