A pair of players -- one young and one old -- are the only two with active hit streaks in double-digits, and they'll look to extend those on Tuesday. Third baseman Justin Turner, 37, owns the longest streak of 14 games in which he's hit .442 over this stretch. Meanwhile, Atlanta's Michael Harris, who is the youngest player in the NL at just 21, has a 12-game hit streak but has a .476 clip during this stretch. Would either streaking hitter make a good addition to Tuesday's MLB DFS lineups?

With their surging production also comes increasing MLB DFS prices, so neither player will come cheaply. So, if you roster either, or both, then what bargains can daily Fantasy baseball owners pluck from the MLB DFS player pool? Before making your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Angels outfielder Mike Trout as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and three runs scored to return 26 points on DraftKings and 34.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday's slate is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who is listed at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. The former MVP is hitting an even .300 over the last 14 days and is in a favorable position versus RHP Chad Kuhl on Tuesday. Yelich's OPS is 114 points higher this year versus righties than lefties and he's also swiped 15 of his 16 stolen bases against RHPs.

Kuhl's struggles are also a big reason why McClure is high on Yelich as the pitcher has fallen apart since tossing a three-hit shutout in late June. Since then, he's posted an 8.92 ERA across eight starts, never logging more than 5.0 innings. From there, Yelich can take advantage of a shaky Rockies relief core as Colorado's bullpen ERA of 4.73 is the third-worst in the majors.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Yelich with shortstop Willy Adames ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Adames has gone 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his career against Kuhl. For the season, Adames has already set new career-highs with 26 home runs and 77 RBI.

For his career, Adames has taken advantage of the thin air of Coors Field which is where Tuesday's game will be played. He's played just five games there but five of his six hits have gone for extra bases to the tune of a .591 slugging percentage. The Dominican will also benefit from the 6:40 p.m. ET local start as Adames' entire batting splits are higher in night games than day games.

