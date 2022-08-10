The New York Yankees have been seeing the Seattle Mariners a lot lately, and they play each other for the sixth time this month on Wednesday. Starting pitchers Nestor Cortes and Robbie Ray missed facing off in the last series, but when they take the mound on Wednesday, which hitters stand the best chance to produce for MLB DFS lineups? Cortes has had the better history against the hitters he'll see today, but in road starts, his ERA is nearly a full run higher than at Yankee Stadium. In addition, Cortes' strikeouts are down in road starts by nearly 1.5 per nine innings.

Unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge has tormented Ray, with three home runs in five at bats against him last year. However, another player to consider in the MLB DFS player pool from New York could be third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who is 10-for-38 with two doubles all-time against the lefty. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves third baseman Austin Riley in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Riley went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBI in Atlanta's 9-7 win against Boston to return 33 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 44.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Goldschmidt has been one of the most efficient hitters in all of Major League Baseball, and leads all players in batting average (.329) and on-base percentage (.413). He also leads the National League in slugging (.609) and OPS (1.022).

Despite all that, Goldschmidt is hitless in his last two starts, but that shouldn't scare off daily Fantasy players. The last time that he made three consecutive appearances without a hit was in mid-July, but in the second of those three games, he only had one at bat as a pinch hitter. The only other time Goldschmidt went three games without a hit was in June, and during that stretch he still scored two runs on two walks.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Goldschmidt with St. Louis infielder Tommy Edman ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Edman went 2-for-4 in the Cardinals' 16-5 loss to Colorado on Tuesday, but he is less than a week removed from a breakout performance last Thursday. In the second game of a doubleheader against Chicago, Edman went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and he now has three hits in his last two starts.

The Cardinals continue their series against the Rockies on Wednesday, who will send left-hander Kyle Freeland to the mound. Edman went 1-for-3 with a double in Freeland's only start against the Cardinals last season. This year, Edman's best hitting has come against left-handed pitching, and he has offensive splits of .280/.321/.390 in those matchups.

