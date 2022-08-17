The Oakland Athletics snapped an eight-game losing streak on Tuesday with a win against the Texas Rangers, and on Wednesday they will try to build a winning streak as their series continues. One player that has been playing well despite the recent results for Oakland has been outfielder Tony Kemp, but should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday? Over his last seven games, Kemp has nine total hits, two doubles and four RBI.

The Rangers return to action on Wednesday with starting pitcher Cole Ragans, who gave up five runs in his most recent start against the Astros last Thursday. One player that could provide some run support for Ragans in the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday is first baseman Nate Lowe, who is batting .423 with a .983 OPS over his last seven games. But before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Cubs OF/DH Franmil Reyes in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Reyes went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored to return 19 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, August 17. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Seager went without a hit in his last two starts, but for the season, he is eighth in the American League in total bases with 202. Over the last two weeks, Seager has offensive splits of .255/.356/.431.

The Athletics are set to start Adam Oller on the mound on Wednesday, who has given up 30 hits and 17 runs over his last 25.1 innings pitched. Seager is hitless in three previous at-bats against Oller, but will face him at home where he is batting .269 with a .919 OPS. This year, 18 of Seager's 26 home runs and 35 of his 59 runs batted in have come at Globe Life Park.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Seager with second baseman Marcus Semien ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel). Semien was hitless in his last game on Tuesday, but he's been strong in recent games before that. Over his last eight starts ahead Tuesday, he has eight total hits, with three home runs, five RBI and six runs scored.

Semien batted in a run on a sacrifice in his last matchup against Oller, and should be looking for more when he leads Rangers hitters into Wednesday's game. Opposing leadoff hitters are batting .417 with a 1.283 OPS against Oller this season. Semien leads the American League in at-bats, but holds the second-lowest strikeout rate of his career at 15.7 percent.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.