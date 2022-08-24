The St. Louis Cardinals continue to pile up runs, and after a rare scoreless loss to the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader, they responded in the nightcap by dumping Chicago 13-3. The two clubs continue their series on Wednesday, but which St. Louis players are the best fit for your MLB DFS lineups? Chicago is set to give Luke Farrell his first start of the season, and the former Twins pitcher has been in Triple-A all year for the Cubs but couldn't do any better than pulling a 5.03 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP in the minors.

St. Louis infielder Tommy Edman was the star of the Cardinals' win in the second game, and finished with three RBI after a home run and a double. A high-upside alternative for the Cubs in the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday could be second baseman Nick Madrigal, who had two hits in the late game and six hits over two starts against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday and Saturday. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and a pair of RBI to return 26 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 34.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Schwarber has gone without a hit in his last two starts, but he had four hits between the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday's series finale against the New York Mets. Efficiency is not Schwarber's strong suit, but his power numbers have been elite, with 34 home runs and 71 RBI.

The Phillies continue their home series on Wednesday against Cincinnati, who is expected to start pitcher T.J. Zeuch. Zeuch has only pitched in two games this season, with each start lasting just four innings. His last outing came against the Phillies on August 16, and he gave up six runs on 11 hits, but Schwarber had the day off for that one. Schwarber should be ready to go on Wednesday, however, as his batting average and OPS are both significantly higher at home and against right-handed pitchers like Zeuch than on the road or against lefties.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Schwarber with Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Hoskins scored a run in Philadelphia's 7-6 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday after a sixth inning walk. The game was his third consecutive start without a hit, something that has happened three times before this season, but he hasn't gone hitless in four straight starts at any point in 2022.

Hoskins keyed the Phillies offense against Zeuch in their last meeting, when he brought home five RBI in the 11-4 win. Much of that came on a three-run homer off of Zeuch in the fourth inning. For the season, Hoskins has 111 total hits, 26 shy of his career high, and he's there with nearly 140 fewer plate appearances than he ended that season with in 2018.

