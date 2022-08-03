The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline has passed and an active market saw some huge names change teams, including 2022 MLB Home Run Derby winner Juan Soto. The Padres put together an immense trade package to bring in Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to bolster their World Series hopes and both players should be available to play on Wednesday night against the Rockies. But does that mean that you should be immediately thrusting them into your MLB DFS lineups as they look to get their bearings with a new team?

With only a handful of evening games on the MLB schedule, it's a relatively shallow MLB DFS player pool to build your lineups from. So which players have matchups that you can exploit, and which teams should you be looking to incorporate in your MLB DFS stacks? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Strider allowed three hits and one earned run over six innings while striking out 13 in a win over the Phillies to return 40.6 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 66 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, August 3. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

For Wednesday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Angels 1B/OF Jared Walsh, who is listed at $3,400 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Walsh was an All-Star in 2021 and finished the season with an .850 OPS and 29 home runs with 98 RBI, but his performance has been a little more uneven in 2022.

Walsh had a .660 OPS in April but rebounded in May with eight home runs, 19 RBI and an .852 OPS. After another solid month in June, Walsh hit the skids in July and posted a .388 OPS. However, a .208 BABIP that is 109 points below his career average was a major factor and he started August with a solid outing on Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Walsh is also 2-for-8 with a home run off expected Athletics starter James Kaprielian.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Padres third baseman Manny Machado ($5,100 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Machado is slashing .288/.364/.501 on the season with 18 home runs, 58 RBI and seven stolen bases. He's also scored a run in seven of his last eight games entering Wednesday.

Machado will now have Soto and Bell behind him in the lineup as added protection and he'll be extremely eager to face Rockies starter Chad Kuhl on Wednesday. Machado is 4-for-11 with a home run off Kuhl and has also walked twice for a .462 career OBP off the right-hander.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.