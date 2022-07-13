Through the first five starts of his career, Josh Winckowski had been solid on the mound for the Boston Red Sox. But he is coming off his worst performance in his last start on Thursday against the New York Yankees. He'll try to get back on track on Wednesday as Boston continues its series against Tampa Bay, but there may be names in the Rays' batting order that could be worth considering for MLB DFS lineups. Most notably, third baseman/designated hitter Yandy Diaz could be in line for a big day, even though he was hitless in his last start on Tuesday.

Over his last 15 games before Tuesday, Diaz had 27 total hits, 11 doubles and eight RBI with just four strikeouts. Will Diaz be the better bounce-back option in the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday, or will it be Winckowski, who gave up six runs and two homers last Thursday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Mullins went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases to return 20 points on DraftKings and 24.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, July 13. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

For Wednesday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton, who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Over his last two starts against Boston and Cincinnati, Stanton has three hits with a home run and two RBI. For the season, he's tied with teammate Anthony Rizzo for fifth in the American League in home runs (22) and tied with Rizzo for sixth in the AL with 56 RBI.

The Yankees continue their series with the Reds on Wednesday, and Cincinnati will send Mike Minor to the mound, who has given up 12 runs in his last three starts. Stanton and Minor have a long history against each other, and Stanton has held up pretty well in those previous meetings. In 23 previous at bats against Minor, Stanton has four home runs and a double in seven total hits, to go along with nine walks.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Stanton with Aaron Judge ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Judge struck out in a pinch-hit at-bat on Tuesday, but over his last five starts, he has kept up his All-Star level of production. During that run, he has seven total hits, two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Judge hasn't been quite as strong against left-handed pitchers like Minor as he has against righties this season, but he's still been productive. Against southpaws, Judge has nine home runs, 23 RBI and an OPS of .905. Although he has failed to log a hit against Minor in three previous at-bats against him, Judge appears poised for success on Wednesday. Minor has allowed five homers and a .907 OPS over his last three outings while posting a 6.23 ERA.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.