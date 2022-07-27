After missing six weeks with a strained left oblique, Mets starter Max Scherzer has been downright dominant since returning to the rotation, and he'll take the ball on Wednesday in a high-profile matchup against the Yankees in the Subway Series. Scherzer has only allowed five earned runs in the 25.1 innings he's pitched since returning to action and has 39 strikeouts in that span. The MLB schedule is pretty light on night games so there isn't a large number of starting pitching options for your MLB DFS lineups.

Scherzer is priced at $10,600 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel, but can you justify the price against a Yankees squad that has a respectable .443 career slugging percentage against him? If you do put Scherzer on your squad, you'll certainly need to offset the cost with some more affordable options in the MLB DFS player pool. So before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI to return 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Wednesday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, who is listed at $3,700 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel. Despite being in his sixth MLB season, Verdugo only turned 26 years old in May and after three solid offensive seasons, he's struggling a little bit in 2022.

However, his .276 BABIP is 36 points below his career average and his 1.6 percent home run rate is a nearly 30 percent drop from the worst full season of his career. He's a positive regression candidate in the second half and he has a strong matchup on Wednesday against Cal Quantrill, who he is 3-for-9 off with a .400 OBP in his career.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The Hall-of-Famer's son led the American League in runs scored (123), home runs (48), OBP (.401), slugging (.601) and OPS (1.002) in 2021, and it took an unheard-of two-way season from Shohei Ohtani to deny him the MVP.

And while he hasn't been quite as dominant in 2022, Guerrero is still proving himself to be one of the best hitters in baseball with a .279/.352/.496 slash line and 21 home runs with 62 RBI. Since the start of June, he's had a .906 OPS with 12 home runs and 38 RBI, and he's once again a high-upside option for MLB daily Fantasy lineups on Wednesday.

