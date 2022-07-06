The San Francisco Giants have been without three of their everyday starters this week, but the question for daily Fantasy baseball players is whether or not any of their replacements present value for MLB DFS lineups. An intriguing candidate among the substitutes is second baseman David Villar, who got the call to step in for Thairo Estrada (COVID-19). In his major league debut on Monday, he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 8-3 loss to Arizona.

Villar looks likely to get another shot to perform on Wednesday against Arizona and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, who has given up multiple runs in three of his last four starts. Another name to consider in the MLB DFS player pool from San Francisco could be Wilmer Flores, who has bounced around the infield as needed, but has a homer and double on three hits in seven career at bats against Kelly. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Schwarber hit two home runs and scored another run following a walk to return 32 points on DraftKings and 43.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is listed at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. June wasn't a particularly great month for Stanton, but over the last 10 games, he has been showing signs that he's coming out of his swoon. During that stretch, five of his eight hits have been home runs, and he's brought home eight RBI.

The Yankees continue their series at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and will face starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who appears vulnerable after his last start. Against Washington on June 29, Keller only pitched four innings and allowed five runs on nine hits. Against righty starting pitching this season, Stanton has batting splits of .245/.330/.554 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Stanton with outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Judge is the American League leader in home runs, with 29, is second in the AL in total bases (183), and third in OPS (.972). Judge has been off his game a bit during his last week's worth of games, but in the six games before that, he was productive with three homers and seven RBI.

While Stanton has been effective against right-handed starting pitching this season, Judge has dominated it. For the year, he is hitting an even .300 against righty starters with a 1.019 OPS and 21 home runs. Judge has been a less efficient hitter on the road than at home this season, however, he has just four fewer RBI (28) in 35 fewer at bats as a visitor than at Yankee Stadium in 2022.

