San Francisco starting pitcher Carlos Rodon started the Major League Baseball season as one of its top starting pitchers, but his results have tapered off in recent games. Over his last five starts, he's just 1-4 with a 5.67 ERA and he starts opposite another top pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool for Wednesday in Philadelphia's Aaron Nola. Nola is coming off of just his second win of the season in his most recent start last Thursday, but he struck out 10 batters in 8.1 innings pitched.

The Phillies vs. Giants game is the only one set to start at 6:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and DraftKings has featured it as a stand-alone matchup for tournaments and cash games. Both Rodon and Nola are available for use in MLB DFS lineups for FanDuel's late-afternoon and all-day slates, but are they better options than others like Yankees starter Nestor Cortes or Detroit's Tarik Skubal? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Contreras hit a home run and a double with two RBI to return 25 points on DraftKings and 34.4 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, June 1. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Judge hit his first home run in five games on Monday against Tampa Bay to give him 18 for the season. Although he finished without a hit on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, he still took a walk and brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to bring him up to 38 RBI on the year.

The Yankees take on Angels starter Reid Detmers on Wednesday, who is looking for some consistency after his last two games. In those last two starts, he gave up a total of eight earned runs on eight hits -- four of which were home runs. In home games this season, Judge has nine homers and 17 RBI with six doubles and 30 total hits.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Torres wrapped up the Yankees' series against the Rays with a home run and two other hits. He started off New York's home series against the Angels on Tuesday with a double and he now has three RBI in his last four starts.

Detmers has never faced the Yankees, and Torres should be ready to pounce on him. Not only does Detmers have an ERA of 8.49 in road starts this season, Torres has feasted on left-handed pitching this year. Against southpaws, Torres has offensive splits of .289/.289/.712 with six home runs and 10 RBI.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.