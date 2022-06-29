One of the top matchups in Wednesday's main slate of Major League Baseball games features two teams that are within a half-game of each other in the AL East. The Boston Red Sox have provided daily Fantasy baseball players with several top options for MLB DFS lineups throughout the course of the season, but are they solid options on Wednesday as they try to close the gap on the Toronto Blue Jays? Players like Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have been regular considerations in the MLB DFS player pool for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but the name to target on Wednesday looks like outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Bogaerts and Devers are a combined 1-for-9 against Blue Jays probable starting pitcher Alek Manoah, but Verdugo is 4-for-8 with two doubles in his career against him. Additionally, Verdugo has offensive splits of .412/.487/.559 with 14 total hits, six RBI and two doubles over his last nine starts. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Semien finished as the top-scoring second baseman on both sites after he went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to return 32 points on DraftKings and 44.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. Turner made his lone hit a good one on Tuesday, when he hit a home run in the ninth inning during a loss to Colorado. After a three-hit performance against Cleveland on June 17, Turner went on a tear over his next 10 starts, and has 16 total hits with three homers, seven RBI and two doubles during that run.

The Dodgers wrap up their series against the Rockies on Wednesday and starting pitcher German Marquez, who was strong in his last start, but had given up 16 runs over his previous four starts during June. Turner was 0-for-3 in his last meeting with Marquez when the Dodgers played the Rockies earlier this season, but in five career at bats against him prior to that, Turner had three hits with a double. In 18 career games at Coors Field, Turner has 30 hits, four home runs, three triples, five doubles and 20 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Philadelphia outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Schwarber hit a home run in each of his last two games, and also had two walks with two runs on Tuesday against Atlanta. In six games over the last week, Schwarber has four homers, with seven hits, a double and 10 RBI.

Philadelphia continues its series with Atlanta on Wednesday, and the Braves are expected to send right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright to the mound. Over his last three starts, Wright is 2-1, but he allowed 12 total runs and 26 hits in 17.1 innings pitched. Schwarber was 0-for-2 with a walk against Wright when they met earlier this season, but his bat has been much better in recent starts than Wright's command.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

