A couple of pitchers off to strong starts in the 2022 MLB season will head to the mound on Wednesday night with Nestor Cortes going for the Yankees vs. Minnesota and the Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin starting vs. the White Sox. Cortes leads the AL with a 1.50 ERA while Gonsolin has a 1.59 mark in the senior circuit, making both highly coveted for today's MLB DFS lineups. But with the stellar seasons both are having, they will also be quite costly which means you'll have to search for more economical options in the MLB DFS player pool.

Someone like Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox may fit the bill as while his 3.41 ERA doesn't jump off the page, he's pitched much better as of late. Over his last three starts, he's struck out 25 while allowing just four earned runs across 21.2 innings pitched. An added bonus is he gets to face the reeling Angels who have lost 13 straight, so Eovaldi should certainly be on your MLB DFS radar. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo as one of his core MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Rizzo hit his 14th home run of the season and drove in three runs to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on Wednesday is Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Stanton hit his 12th homer of the season last night, which was his first since May 19 thanks to a stint on the injured list. The slugger is hitting for average as well this year, batting .280 which is his highest average since joining the Yankees in 2018.

Stanton gets a nice matchup on Wednesday against Twins' probable starter Chris Archer. The former Rays pitcher has struggled at Target Field, posting a 5.00 ERA at home compared to a 2.95 ERA on the road. Additionally, Archer has failed to pitch more than five innings in any game this season, so the Twins' bullpen should see some early action. Stanton has taken advantage of relief pitchers this year with a .292 clip against them.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Stanton with Rizzo ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Rizzo's homer last night was his third over his last four games and he's posted nine RBI over his last five contests. The former Cub is now on pace for 41 long balls this year which would smash his previous career-high of 32.

Archer's home woes should also benefit Rizzo, who has the added advantage of being on the right side of a platoon against the RHP. Ten of Rizzo's 14 home runs have come against righties, while his OPS is 139 points higher against RHPs than against LHPs. Also, Rizzo's OPS of 1.133 across 27 plate appearances at Target Field is his highest in any single ball park in MLB (minimum 10 PAs).

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

