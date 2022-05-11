St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado is one of four players in Major League Baseball that has 16 extra base hits this season, which is the third-most in the majors. Angels outfielder Mike Trout leads all players in that category with 18, and both are in action on Wednesday, but could one be a better choice for MLB DFS lineups than the other? The Cardinals continue their series against the Baltimore Orioles, and Arenado has been hitless over his last two games.

Trout, however, has been the top-producing Fantasy outfielder this season, and is a significant investment in the MLB DFS player pool. The only time Trout has faced Tampa Bay's Wednesday probable, Shane McClanahan, he finished with a walk and a strikeout, but he's hit three home runs in his last two starts. So, before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Rangers shortstop Corey Seager in his MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Seager went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk against Kansas City to return 30 points on DraftKings and 40.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Seager is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday as well, and is listed at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Prior to his big game on Tuesday, Seager had been on a four game hitless streak, however he was on a five-game hit streak before that. During that stretch, he had two multi-hit games and three home runs. The Rangers continue their series at home against the Royals on Wednesday, and Seager will look to build a new offensive streak.

The Royals haven't yet listed a starter for Wednesday's game, and Seager has only played three games against Kansas City in his career. In those three games, however, he has offensive splits of .364/.462/.909. In home games this season, Seager's splits have also been a sound .294/.368./.647, so he appears to be a solid option regardless of the matchup on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Goldschmidt has had two multi-hit games in his last three starts, and over his last dozen games he has 14 hits, two home runs, three doubles and six RBI. To close out the Cardinals' series against San Francisco on Sunday, Goldschmidt hit two doubles in a one-run loss to the Giants.

St. Louis continues its series against Baltimore on Wednesday and starting pitcher Spenser Watkins. The right-hander has never faced the Cardinals, and is coming off of his worst performance since his first start this season, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in just 4.1 innings pitched. Against right-handed starting pitching this season, Goldschmidt has 25 hits, five doubles and 10 RBI in 83 total at bats.

