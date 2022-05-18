Former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani attract lots of attention for the Angels and it's justifiable given their impressive pedigrees. However, flying under the radar for the 24-15 Halos this season has been 28-year-old outfielder Taylor Ward, who is breaking out in his fifth season in the majors. Ward leads Major League Baseball in batting average (.376), on-base percentage (.484) and slugging percentage (.733) entering Wednesday night's action and he'll be an undoubtedly popular choice for MLB DFS lineups as the Angels take on the Rangers.

Ohtani will be on the mound against the Rangers and Trout has put himself right back in the MVP conversation after missing 126 games last season with a calf injury. So should you be using the Angels in your MLB DFS stacks or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Judge went 4-for-5 with two homers, two runs scored and three RBI, falling a triple shy of the cycle to return 38 points on DraftKings and 49.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 18.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old has come back to earth a bit after a scorching April where he posted a 1.067 OPS with nine home runs and 21 RBI in 21 games, but he still has a very respectable .857 OPS on the year.

And the peripherals paint a picture of better batted-ball luck to come, as he currently sports a .200 BABIP that is 81 points below his career average. He'll match up against Orioles starter Jordan Lyles on Wednesday night and he's had lots of success against the right-hander, with two home runs and 11 RBI against Lyles in 23 career plate appearances against him.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Springer had to leave the game after crashing into a wall a few days ago but only missed one contest and has been back in the lineup the last few days, delivering a clutch three-run triple on Tuesday in a 3-0 win over the Mariners.

He's now driven in 21 runs in 35 games this season and also has seven homers with a .833 OPS. Springer has a .903 career OPS against left-handed pitching and he'll take on Mariners starter Marco Gonzales on Wednesday. He should be a catalyst at the top of a loaded Blue Jays lineup and will be a high-upside play in MLB daily Fantasy.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

