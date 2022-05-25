The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are second in the National League East but lead the majors in strikeouts at 9.74 per game. That number has been even higher over their last three games, at 10.67, but shortstop Dansby Swanson has been an outlier as a top offensive producer while his teammates have struggled. Over his last six games, Swanson has struck out just five times and has nine hits, five RBI, a double and a home run. The question is can he continue that surge for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday against Philadelphia?

Swanson was hitless with two strikeouts when he last faced Phillies starter Ranger Suarez in 2021. Meanwhile, fellow Atlanta strikeout leaders Adam Duvall and Austin Riley are a combined 3-for-7 with just one strikeout all-time against Suarez, so should you consider either in Wednesday's MLB DFS player pool? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Gray finished as the top starting pitcher on both sites after he struck out 10 and pitched seven scoreless innings against Detroit to return 36.75 points on DraftKings and 63 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). Judge has been featured regularly among McClure's top MLB DFS selections this season and rightfully so. He leads the league in home runs (17), total bases (108) and home runs per at-bat (9.2).

Judge had a rare off-game on Tuesday and was held without a hit in five total at-bats in New York's win against Baltimore. However, in the five games before that, he took eight hits out of 17 at-bats with three homers, four RBI and five runs. The Yankees return to action against the Orioles on Wednesday and face starting pitcher Tyler Wells for the third time already this season. In Wells' previous two starts versus New York, Judge went a combined 3-for-4 against him.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with second baseman Gleyber Torres ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). On Tuesday, Torres finished as the top-scoring Fantasy second baseman on both DraftKings and FanDuel. He scored three runs and hit two homers to power the Yankees in their 7-6 victory.

Torres is bouncing back from a rough four-game stretch that included one game against Baltimore and New York's recent three-game series against Chicago. He now has three hits in his last two games and will try to keep things up against Wells, who has had his number through their previous four at-bats against each other. Torres was hitless in those meetings, but for the season, he has offensive splits of .283/.340/.478 with four home runs, four doubles and 17 RBI against right-handed starting pitchers.

