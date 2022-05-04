Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India is back on the injured list for the second time this season with a hamstring injury, which has stymied daily Fantasy baseball players that were anticipating regular usage from him this year. The problem for the Reds and MLB DFS lineups is that his immediate backup, Donovan Solano, is also on the 10-day injured list as well. Cincinnati made some shifts to its infield, but how will that affect the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday when the Reds continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers?

Brandon Drury has slid over from third base to fill in, and he has three hits with a home run since India went down. Mike Moustakas will continue to see more time at third base as well, and he has three hits with a double and an RBI over the Reds' last three games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rockies slugger C.J. Cron in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Cron hit a home run as part of a three-hit day in a tough loss to Washington to return 22 points on DraftKings and 27.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Cron is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday and is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. The first baseman has been on fire in the last week and cracked three home runs with five RBI over his last six games. He currently leads the National League in home runs (nine), RBI (22) and total bases (61).

The Rockies continue their series against Washington on Wednesday and take on left-handed starter Patrick Corbin. In eight previous at-bats against the southpaw, Cron has three hits, a walk and a double. Nearly a third of Cron's plate appearances this season have come against left-handed pitching, and from them, he has batting splits of .350/.409/.900.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong ($4,100 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Wong had his third multi-hit day in his last six starts on Tuesday against Cincinnati, which was highlighted with a double and an RBI in a 6-3 win over the Reds. Over his last five games, he has six hits, three doubles and two RBI.

Wong has never faced Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez, but the Cincinnati fireballer has given up eight extra-base hits through his four starts this season. Against right-handed pitching this season, Wong has offensive splits of .254/.303/.390, but all four of his stolen bases have come against righty starters. Gutierrez is also coming off of a bad loss in which he allowed six runs to the Padres, so Wong should be swinging for power on Wednesday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

