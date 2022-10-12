The two National League Divisional Series in the 2022 MLB playoffs are living up to their namesake, with a matchup of NL East rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, and a NL West showdown between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies and Braves have the early game on Wednesday, after Philly edged Atlanta 7-6 in Game 1 on Tuesday. After getting out to a quick lead in the series, which Phillies players might be best suited to continue producing for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Outfielder Nick Castellanos could be an interesting option in the MLB DFS player pool after he broke out of a five-game hitting slump with a three-hit performance that led to three runs in Tuesday's victory. Castellanos is 0-for-6 against Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright this season, but Bryce Harper hit a home run against him earlier this year. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for the NLDS games on Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Astros OF/DH Yordan Alvarez in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings. The result: Alvarez finished a triple shy of the cycle with walk-off home run in Houston's 8-7 win over Seattle to return 32 points. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Freeman finished with just a walk in Game 1 on Tuesday, but has been a reliable playoff hitter overall in his career. In 43 total appearances in postseason games, Freeman has hit .285 with nine home runs, nine doubles, 20 RBI and a .903 OPS.

Freeman has generally been lights-out against the Padres this season and hit .343 with a .986 OPS against them in 19 games during the regular season. He's also been one of the Dodgers' better hitters against San Diego's starting pitcher on Wednesday, Yu Darvish. In 22 at-bats against Darvish, Freeman has seven hits with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Freeman with Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Turner hit a home run and a double in his first two at-bats of Los Angeles' 5-3 win against San Diego on Tuesday. Against the Padres this season, Turner had offensive splits of .317/.349/.481 with five doubles, 14 RBI and four stolen bases.

Turner has been arguably more impressive against Darvish all-time than Freeman. In 17 at-bats against him, Turner has six hits with two doubles, a home run and three RBI. Against right-handed starting pitchers like Darvish in 2022, Turner has hit .301 with 27 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. This season, Turner is hitting ground balls at his lowest rate since 2016 (43.5 percent), and he finished the regular season with a career-high in stolen base success rate (90 percent).

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

