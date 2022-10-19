After they squeaked into the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most dangerous teams in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bryce Harper hit a crucial fourth inning home run to help pace Philly to a National League Championship Series Game 1 win at San Diego on Tuesday. Philadelphia is now 6-1 overall in the playoffs, but which of its hitters can you count on to continue powering its success and your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Catcher J.T. Realmuto finished without a hit for just the second time in the postseason on Tuesday, but he looks like a prime bounce-back candidate for Game 2. The Padres are set to start Blake Snell on the mound, with who Realmuto is 4-for-10 with a home run and three RBI versus in previous meetings. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday's playoff action, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge homered in the second inning and also hit a seventh inning single to return 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who is listed at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Hoskins finished 0-4 Philadelphia's Game 1 win, but he put the bat on the ball in three of his four at-bats. Ahead of Tuesday's game, he had three hits with a home run and four RBI in his previous two games.

Hoskins' numbers against the Padres this season haven't been stellar, but he has had a measure of success against Snell this season. In May, Hoskins hit a home run off him as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate in a 3-0 Philadelphia win. Hoskins has been much better against left-handers like Snell this season than righties and finished the regular season with offensive splits of .286/.387/.558 versus southpaws.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Hoskins with Philadelphia outfielder Nick Castellanos ($3,900 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Castellanos was hitless in the Phillies NLCS Game 1 win against the Padres on Wednesday, but he has the potential to pop off at any time. In Game 1 of the NLDS, he went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, and two games later he had a 2-for-4 performance with another pair of RBI against the Braves.

Castellanos is just 1-for-12 against Snell all-time, but his batting average was 26 points higher in road games this season than at home. Against left-handed pitchers, Castellanos hit .295 with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBI this year. In four games at San Diego during the regular season, Castellanos was a combined 6-for-17, with a batting average of .400 on balls he put in play.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

