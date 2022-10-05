The final day of Major League Baseball's regular season could also make for one of its biggest days for offensive Fantasy production. Five games heading into Wednesday featured undecided pitching matchups, primarily among teams preparing for the postseason. One of the players that could be a new face in your MLB DFS lineups but capitalize with an undetermined opposing starting pitcher is Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman has four hits and two doubles over his last three games, and could be poised for more against Toronto, who has yet to name its starting pitcher for the season finale. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds also has a matchup against an unknown Cardinals pitcher but could be a strong choice in the MLB DFS player pool after coming away with five hits, two doubles and a home run over his last three games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Andrus went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to finish as the top-scoring Fantasy shortstop and return 28 points on DraftKings and 37.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.n the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB regular season winds down, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, October 5. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, who is listed at $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Donovan is on a eight-game hitting streak, in which he has nine total hits, five walks and has hit .310 with an .824 OPS. In his last start on Tuesday against the Pirates, he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs.

The Pirates are set to send former Cardinal Johan Oviedo to the mound on Wednesday, but even though they were teammates for most of this season, Donovan has still had a chance to get some at-bats in against him. In Oviedo's last start on September 30, Donovan finished 1-for-3 with a walk in a 2-1 win against the Pirates. In 14 games overall against the Pirates this season, Donovan has offensive splits of .350/.409/.500 with six doubles and nine RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Mets 2B/OF Jeff McNeil ($4,200 DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). McNeil came away with three hits and a home run in a doubleheader against Washington on Tuesday. Although he has just nine home runs for the season, he has hit two of them in his last three games.

The Mets finish things up in the regular season with a final game against the Nationals and starting pitcher Erick Fedde, who finished September with a 5.18 ERA over five starts. In 16 career at bats against Fedde, McNeil has seven total hits with a double. McNeil has pounded the Nats in 17 games overall against Washington this year and has hit .422 with a 1.082 OPS and eight RBI.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.