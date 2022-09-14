The Atlanta Braves are just a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets and snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday in a 5-1 win against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta is 7-3 in its last 10 games but needs players like shortstop Dansby Swanson to continue hitting the ball well while providing value for MLB DFS lineups. In seven games since September 6, Swanson has 10 total hits, three home runs and eight RBI.

Atlanta continues its series against San Francisco on Wednesday, but are there other Braves in the MLB DFS player pool that might be worth considering in Fantasy tournaments on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel? The Giants will send Carlos Rodon to the mound, who has been reasonably successful against Braves batters, save for first baseman Matt Olson, who is 3-for-6 with a double against him in past at-bats. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge finished as the top-scoring Fantasy outfielder following a 3-for-4 day that included two home runs to return 35 points on DraftKings and 46.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Judge is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks again for Wednesday, and he is listed at $6,400 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Prior to Judge's monster game on Tuesday, he came in on a four-game streak in which he had eight total hits with a double and three RBI. For the season, he is hitting .310 and leads the majors in runs (116), home runs (57) and RBI (123).

Judge is also the league-leader in on-base percentage (.414) and slugging (.692). On Wednesday, the Yankees continue their series against the Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Brayan Bello, who gave up three runs and walked four batters in 5.1 innings pitched during his most recent start against Baltimore last Friday. Against right-handed pitchers like Bello, Judge is hitting .324 this season, and against the Red Sox in 2022, he has five home runs, eight RBI and an OPS of 1.073 in 13 starts.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton ($5,100 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Stanton has a hit in each of his last three games, and had home runs in back-to-back starts on Saturday and Sunday. Although he is batting just .218 this season, he still has 26 home runs and 68 RBI.

Stanton has also been much better against right-handed pitching this season than lefties and has hit 21 home runs against righties. In 28 career games at Fenway Park, Stanton has offensive splits of .359/.425/.642 with seven homers and 24 RBI. Although Stanton has been more inefficient than in years past, he is hitting home runs at his highest rate (6.7 percent) since 2017.

