The Milwaukee Brewers are a game-and-a-half behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the final National League Wild Card spot with eight games left to play. They finish the regular season with seven winnable games against Miami and Arizona, but first they have a series finale to play on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee center fielder Garrett Mitchell had two hits in the Brewers' loss on Tuesday, but could he be a savvy play in MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Mitchell has hit .455 over his last 10 appearances with a 1.000 OPS but has a tough matchup on Wednesday against starting pitcher Jose Quintana. Several other Brewers hitters have potential in the MLB DFS player pool, as shortstop Willy Adames is 4-for-7 all-time against Quintana and Andrew McCutchen is a career .318 hitter in 22 at-bats against the Cardinals starter. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Acuna hit two home runs in the Braves' 8-2 win against Washington to return 28 points on DraftKings and 37.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB regular season winds down, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, September 28. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Judge has now gone seven games without hitting a home run, but he has come close a few times and pitchers have been careful not to give up his 61st of the season with just a handful of games left. In those last seven starts, he has three doubles, 12 walks, and a .970 OPS.

The Yankees conclude their current series against Toronto on Wednesday and will see starting pitcher Mitch White, who has an 8.03 ERA in three September starts. White came over from the Dodgers this season, but when Judge faced him for the first time last month, he went 2-for-2 in a Yankees loss. Even though Judge has been without a homer for the past several games, he still holds career-highs in home run rate (nine percent) and hard-hit ball rate (61.7 percent).

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Devers went 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last start on Tuesday against Baltimore. Over his last 15 games, Devers has 20 total hits, three doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI.

The Red Sox continue their series against the Orioles at home on Wednesday and will face starting pitcher Dean Kremer, who is coming off of his best start of the season. While he was impressive against Houston last Friday, Kremer was less formidable in his previous three starts, where he gave up 18 total hits and eight runs. At Fenway Park this season, Devers' batting average is 52 points higher than on the road, and he'll look to continue that as the season inches closer to its conclusion.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.