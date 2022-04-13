Tampa Bay infielder Wander Franco is off to a fast start at the plate this season, and is tied with Cleveland's Steven Kwan for the most hits in the majors with nine. Besides an 0-for-3 day at the plate against Baltimore on Saturday, Franco has gone 3-for-4 in the three other games that he has played so far in 2022. He has had a double in each of his last two games, but can he deliver some more extra-base hits for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

The Rays continue their current series against Oakland, and Franco will face off against right-handed starter Frankie Montas for the first time. Montas allowed five earned runs in his first start of the year against Philadelphia, but is that enough to consider Franco a top target in the MLB DFS player pool for Wednesday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Nationals outfielder Juan Soto in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Soto had a home run to go with another hit and a walk against Atlanta to return 19 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2022 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, April 13. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 13, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, who is listed at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Muncy is looking to recover from a tough start to the season with just one hit in three games against the Colorado Rockies. However, no Dodgers player outside of Chris Taylor or Gavin Lux was particularly effective in that series.

Muncy returns to action against Minnesota right-hander Chris Paddack, and he is one of the more experienced hitters against the Twins' starter. In 12 at-bats, Muncy has two doubles, two walks and a home run, so he shouldn't expect his season-opening cold streak to continue. Against right-handed starters last year, Muncy finished with 23 doubles and 24 home runs in addition to overall batting splits of .270/.414/.559 during the first half of the season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Muncy with Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Turner has a hit in each of his first three games of the season, and started the year with an RBI single in the Dodgers' 5-3 season-opening win against Colorado. Turner has half as many at-bats under his belt against Paddack, but he's been effective with his limited opportunities, with three hits and a walk.

Turner made it through a game for the first time this season without a strikeout in his most recent start on Tuesday. Prior to coming to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the end of last July, Turner was Washington's top everyday player when it came to hitting against American League teams. In 65 at-bats, Turner had three home runs, five doubles and 10 RBI with splits of .385/.400/.631.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 13, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.