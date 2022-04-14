Of the top three players that lead the majors in doubles, the only one in action on Thursday is Philadelphia OF/DH Nick Castellanos. He trails Cleveland's Owen Miller by one with four doubles on the season, and figures to be back in the lineup this evening against Miami. Castellanos has popped three doubles over his last two games, but can he be counted on to do it again for MLB DFS lineups on Thursday?

Marlins pitchers have only given up seven doubles this season, which is tied for second fewest in the National League. Can Castellanos continue to come up with extra-base hits on the road, or should you look for them elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers infielder Max Muncy in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Muncy hit a home run and had another hit with two walks against Cincinnati to return 20 points on DraftKings and 22.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 14, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Rockies outfielder Connor Joe, who is listed at $3,400 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. In a short two-game series against the Texas Rangers, Joe had three hits with a home run, a double and three walks. He's started the season hot overall, and has batting splits of .316/.458/.684 after five games.

On Thursday, The Rockies host the Chicago Cubs, who have been a strong pitching side thus far. In five games against the Cubs last season, Joe made four starts, and had six hits, two home runs and six RBI. In his only two career at-bats against Cubs starter Justin Steele, Joe has a hit and a walk.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Joe with Colorado OF/DH Kris Bryant ($4,400 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Bryant already has seven hits in five games this season, and had a double and two RBI in his last start on Tuesday against Texas. Early on, he has a batting average of .412 on balls he put in play.

Bryant also had a few at-bats against Steele when the two teams met last season, and he went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Against left-handed pitching so far this season, he has two doubles and three hits, and is batting an even .300. Bryant is still searching for his first home run of the year, but he has seven hits and three doubles through five games.

