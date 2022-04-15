We're over a week into the 2022 MLB season and while teams are trying to stretch out their starting pitching and dealing with typically unpredictable spring weather, we're seeing a lot of offense across the league. The Cleveland Guardians have been the league's best offense early in the year, scoring 45 runs in six games while slashing a robust .308/.383/.524 as a team. But on Friday, they'll take on All-Star Carlos Rodon and that might cause MLB daily Fantasy players to shy away as they set their MLB DFS lineups.

Jose Ramirez leads the American League in hits (12) and RBIs (14) but he's just 10-for-41 off Rodon lifetime and the rest of the Guardians have a career OPS against Rodon of just .330. So what other MLB DFS stacks should you be considering given the matchups on Friday and who in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Musgrove threw 6.2 innings of shutout ball, giving up four hits and striking out six on his way to a win to return 28.6 points on DraftKings and 48 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson, who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. The 36-year-old was traded from Minnesota to New York this offseason and he's off to a lackluster 5-for-27 start in Yankee pinstripes.

However, he and the Yankees will match up with the struggling Orioles and Jordan Lyles on Friday night. Donaldson has a .883 OPS in his career against the Orioles and a .957 OPS in Camden Yards. He's also 3-for-4 with a triple in his career off Lyles and this would appear to be a good buy-low spot for a three-time All-Star who has a .869 career OPS.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). After emerging as a star late in his career with the Athletics and then taking a one-year, prove-it deal with the Blue Jays to enhance his value last season, Semien was given a seven-year, $175 million contract to join the Rangers this offseason.

Now he pairs up the middle with former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, who the Rangers spent an additional $325 million on. And while Semien is off to a slow start (3-for-27), his combination of speed, power and plate discipline is bound to pay off. Last season, Semien had 45 home runs, 102 RBIs and 15 stolen bases on his way to a third-place finish in the AL MVP voting for the second time in three years.

