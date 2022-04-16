Over the course of the last decade, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has proven himself as one of the best all-around players in baseball. After a good but not great -- by his standards -- start to his Cardinals career in 2021, he's absolutely scorching. Arenado is on a six-game hitting streak to begin the year with four home runs and 12 RBI, while posting a 1.587 OPS. He's had multiple RBI in every game but one, and MLB daily Fantasy players will be rushing to get him in their MLB DFS lineups on Saturday to take advantage of the hot hand.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Rodon picked up a win over the Guardians after throwing seven innings of one-run ball where he gave up just two hits and struck out nine to return 32.75 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, April 16, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant, who is listed at $4,000 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. After spending the better part of seven years with the Cubs and then half a season with the Giants, Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies this offseason and will now get to enjoy the spoils of hitting in Coors Field 81 games a year.

Through his first seven games with the Rockies, Bryant is 11-for-29 with three doubles and a couple of RBIs. He has an .889 OPS on the season but he's only barreled two of the 25 balls he's put into play. With a career barrel rate of 10.1 percent, it's only a matter of time before Bryant starts hitting the ball authoritatively and taking advantage of the thin air in Denver. And with the wind blowing out against a pitcher who has allowed 25 home runs in 114 career major league innings (Mark Leiter Jr.) he's a solid bet for Saturday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). After an incredible nine-year career in Japan where he hit 185 home runs and had a career OPS of .985, Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs this offseason and the organization also paid an additional $14.625 million posting fee.

But the 27-year-old is very quickly living up to the hype that comes with an investment of that size, belting three home runs and driving in 10 during his first seven games. He's slashing .368/.500/.895 early in the season and there's pretty clear home run potential on Saturday given the conditions in Coors Field.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 16, 2022

