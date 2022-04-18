Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron hit a respectable 28 home runs last season, but through his first nine games played in 2022, he is tied for the major league home run lead with Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Each batter has five, but only Cron is in action on Monday as the Rockies begin a series at home against Philadelphia. Four of Cron's homers have come at Coors Field this season, making him an intriguing option for MLB DFS lineups on Monday.

The Phillies will send starter Aaron Nola to the mound, who Cron has hit well against in limited opportunities. In three at bats against Nola last season, Cron took two hits, but he'll be looking for his first home run against one of the top pitchers in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Cortes finished as the top-scoring pitcher in the main slate of games in New York's loss to Baltimore. He struck out 12 batters and gave up just three hits with no runs to return 32.85 points on DraftKings and 51 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 18, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Harper powered the Phillies to a win against Miami on Saturday, with three runs, two RBI and a double. He hit another double and a home run on Sunday in the series finale.

Harper hasn't had much success against Rockies starter Chad Kuhl over the years, but he has only had one at bat against him since 2018. Against right-handed starting pitchers this season, Harper has only hit .226, but he has a career .956 OPS versus RHPs. Seven of his nine RBI this season have come against righty starters, and he should expect to continue his hot hitting on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Harper with Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Even though the Marlins took the win on Sunday, Schwarber had a home run and another hit to provide one of the few bright spots for the Phillies. After he hit a home run and two RBI in the season-opener, he struggled through a five-game hitless streak, but he appears to be finding his rhythm recently.

He now has three hits over his last three games, and has high upside in his matchup with Kuhl. Schwarber has just three hits in 17 at bats against him, but two of those are doubles. In eight career games at Coors Field, Schwarber has three home runs and 11 RBI with a double.

