The Toronto Blue Jays have put together one of the best lineups top-to-bottom in baseball and entering the 2022 season, MLB daily Fantasy players knew they'd have lots of exposure to Toronto throughout the year. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez helped the Blue Jays lead the AL in home runs (262) and OPS (.797) last season. In 2022, Hernandez is out (oblique) for now but they also added Matt Chapman and are once again popular options for MLB DFS stacks.

On Tuesday, they should be highly rostered in MLB DFS lineups again as they take on Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who current Blue Jays hitters have a 1.085 team OPS against. But who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting and which other players have matchups you can take advantage of? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Astros DH/OF Yordan Alvarez in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs to return 37 points on DraftKings and 50.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 19, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, who is listed at $4,100 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. Now in his 10th MLB season, Wong is a throwback middle infielder in many regards. He doesn't walk often (7.6 percent) but he also rarely strikes out (15.5 percent). He's also got speed and gap power that can produce double-digit home runs in the right situations.

Last year, Wong hit a career-high 14 home runs in his first season in Milwaukee and generated an average exit velocity that was the second-highest of his career during the Statcast era. This year he's off to a sluggish start but a .259 BABIP is nearly 50 points below what it was a season ago and he should have a juicy matchup against Pirates starter JT Brubaker, who has given up eight runs in 7.1 innings this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Harper leads the NL with nine runs scored and has helped make up for poor contact numbers (.216 average) with power and plate patience. The defending NL MVP has walked six times already this year and has six extra-base hits.

Last season, Harper led the National League in slugging (.615) and OPS (1.044), and he has a .259 BABIP that is 60 points below his career average which tells us it's likely a matter of time before he turns things around. Coors Field provides a solid opportunity to do exactly that, as Harper has a career 1.086 OPS in that ballpark.

