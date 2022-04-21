MLB sluggers in northern cities know that times might be tough early in the season as they wait for the weather to warm up, but it hasn't seemed to effect Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. The three-time All-Star already has 20 RBI and a 1.360 OPS thanks to 10 extra-base hits while only striking out twice in 48 plate appearances. Ramirez hit a grand slam and had a total of five RBI in a doubleheader against the White Sox on Wednesday and he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups again on Thursday.

However, he's only 2-for-9 with a .556 OPS against expected White Sox starter Dylan Cease, so might there be better ways to spend your money? It's a somewhat tightened MLB DFS player pool with several clubs off and it being getaway day for the clubs that are playing, so striking the right balance between splurging on upper-echelon talent and role players thrust into the lineup is key. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Rodon pitched five innings of scoreless ball with eight strikeouts to return 28.25 points on DraftKings and 45 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. The 25-year-old Dominican has run roughshod over AL East pitching since his breakout season in 2019 with 194 extra-base hits over the last three seasons (1,614 plate appearances) and the Blue Jays have had a particularly hard time dealing with his power.

His 15 home runs against Toronto are tied for the most he's hit off any team in his already-impressive career and his .899 OPS against the Blue Jays is by far the highest he has against any team in the division. Devers had nine extra-base hits in 65 plate appearances against Toronto last season and he's a threat to have a big day again on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo ($3,500 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Gallo is one of the MLB's truest examples of a three-outcome player, as 37.7 percent of his career hits have been home runs while he's also produced a 15.0 percent career walk rate and a 36.9 percent career strikeout rate.

Last season, he led the American League in walks (111) and strikeouts (213) but hit 38 home runs and drove in 77 despite hitting only .199. Gallo and the Yankees will take on Tigers starter Michael Pineda on Thursday and Gallo has one homer off Pineda in six career plate appearances against him. We know his power will manifest itself at some point, so this could be a solid spot to scoop up Gallo at a convenient price before he gets hot.

