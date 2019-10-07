MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and 2019 Divisional Round Monday lineups

Monday is a jumbo day in the MLB Playoffs, with all eight teams still alive in the MLB Divisional Round taking the field in their quest for the World Series. Houston travels to Tampa Bay for Game 3 of their AL Divisional Series at 1:05 p.m. ET, Atlanta takes on host St. Louis in Game 4 of their NL series at 3:07 p.m. ET, Los Angeles plays at Washington in Game 4 of their NL series at 6:40 p.m. ET and New York travels to Minnesota for Game 3 of their AL series at 8:40 p.m. ET. But which players on those teams are prime MLB DFS plays Monday? With FanDuel offering a $50,000 Monday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $80,000 MLB Division Collision, there's great chances to win big with your MLB DFS lineups. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for Monday's Divisional Series 2019 games, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break.

And on Sunday, he was all over Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy. The result: Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Monday's Divisional Series 2019 games.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. LeMahieu is pounding the Twins this postseason, hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run, four runs scored and four RBI. The postseason numbers mirror LeMahieu's 2019 regular season stats, as he hit .327 with 33 doubles, 26 homers and 102 RBI. He was second in the American League with that bating average, and ninth in the AL with 109 runs scored. LeMahieu's value Monday is strong, and McClure likes him for your MLB DFS lineup.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Monday also involves rostering Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco ($3,400 on FanDuel, $4,300 on DraftKings). Polanco has already homered once in this series against the Yankees, backing up his 22-home run performance during the regular season. Polanco hit .295 with 40 doubles, seven triples and 79 RBI this season in helping the Twins to the playoffs.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

