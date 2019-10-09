MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and 2019 Divisional Round Wednesday Game 5 lineups

The National League decides its NLCS teams Wednesday, as the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in decisive Game 5 action. The Cardinals send Jack Flaherty to the mound against the Braves' Mike Foltynewicz at 5:02 p.m. ET. The Nationals start Stephen Strasburg against the Dodgers' Walker Buehler at 8:37 p.m. ET. With four teams remaining in the National League, there is a lot of prime MLB DFS talent hitting the field Wednesday. But which players will provide the most value for your MLB DFS lineups? With FanDuel offering a $100K Wednesday MLB Game 5 Special and DraftKings running a $115K MLB NL Elimination Special, there's great chances to win big with your MLB DFS lineups. Before you lock in your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday's action, check out the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break.

And on Tuesday, he was all over Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi. The result: Choi walked three times and scored a run, returning 3x his value. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Wednesday's Divisional Series 2019 games.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $9,000 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. Acuna has been spectacular against the Cardinals this postseason, hitting .500 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI. Acuna's hot October mirrors his 2019 regular season, as he hit 41 home runs, 22 doubles, drove in 101 runs and scored 127 times to lead the Braves to the National League East title. Lock him in as one of the top overall MLB DFS plays on Wednesday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes rostering Nationals outfielder Juan Soto at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Soto turned in a spectacular 2019 regular season, hitting 34 home runs, 32 doubles, driving in 110 runs and scoring 110 times. Soto also dominated right-handers like Buehler all season, hitting 28 of his home runs, 20 of his doubles and driving in 77 of his runs against right-handed pitchers. That's why McClure has Soto in his optimal MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday, and why you should too.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

