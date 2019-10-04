MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and 2019 Divisional Series Friday lineups

Friday marks the busiest day yet of the 2019 MLB playoff season, as both the American League and National League are playing two Divisional Series games. Tampa Bay takes on Houston in Game 1 of their AL Divisional Series at 2:05 p.m. ET, St. Louis looks to go up 2-0 on Atlanta in their NL Divisional Series at 4:37 p.m. ET, Minnesota and New York begin their AL Divisional Series at 7:07 pm ET, and Los Angeles aims to go up 2-0 on Washington in their NL Divisional Series at 9:37 p.m. ET. But which stars from those teams should you play in your MLB DFS action? With FanDuel offering a $65,000 Friday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $100,000 MLB Division Collision, there's great chances to win big with your MLB DFS lineups. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for Friday's Divisional Series 2019 games, see the optimal MLB DFS picks from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break.

And on Thursday, he was all over St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on DraftKings. The result: Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two run scored. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's Divisional Series 2019 games.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius at $3,000 on FanDuel. When healthy in 2019 like he is heading into the AL Divisional Series, Gregorius was a force -- hitting 14 doubles, 16 home runs and driving in 61 runs in 82 games this season. Gregorius excels against Twins Game 1 starter Jose Berrios, going 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Gregorius has been hot against the Twins all season, hitting .800 with three doubles and 10 RBI.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Friday also involves rostering Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu ($3,900 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings). LeMahieu was stellar all season for New York, hitting .327 with 33 doubles, 26 home runs and 102 RBI. The doubles, homers and RBI marks were all career bests for the nine-year veteran. LeMahieu hit .412 against the Twins this season, with a 1.121 OPS against their AL Divisional Series opponent.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

