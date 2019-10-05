MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and 2019 Divisional Series Saturday lineups

The 2019 MLB Playoffs continue on Saturday with both American League Division Series entering Game 2. The New York Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins at 5:07 p.m. ET and the Houston Astros are at home against the Tampa Bay Rays at 9:07 p.m. ET. After giving up just two runs over 16.1 innings in three starts to finish the year, the Twins will hand the ball to Randy Dobnak, while the Yankees will go with Masahiro Tanaka. Meanwhile, the Rays will go with Blake Snell against Astros strikeout artist Gerrit Cole. For MLB DFS players, the odds seem to favor players from the early game with the Yankees vs. Twins total at 9.5 compared to an over-under of 7.5 for Astros vs. Rays. But if you're looking to cash big on MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, it's the individual matchups you want to exploit. So before you set your Saturday MLB DFS lineups, be sure to check out the MLB DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break.

And on Friday, he was all over Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu on both sites. The result: LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored. That result was good for more than a 6x return on DraftKings and anyone who has followed McClure's advice was off to a great start. Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's Divisional Series 2019 games.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres at $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. Torres took another step towards superstardom in 2019, clubbing 38 home runs and driving in 90 while slashing .278/.337/.535. And with nearly identical splits both home (.872 OPS) and away (.871 OPS) and against lefties (.902 OPS) and righties (.861 OPS), he's fixture in the middle of the New York lineup. Torres had a big two-run double in the Yankees' Game 1 win over Minnesota and you can ride the slugger into Game 2 against a rookie who started his season in single-A.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Saturday also involves rostering Twins outfielder Marwin Gonzalez ($2,800 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings). After a major slump to begin the season, Gonzalez seemed to find his rhythm again from May-August before suffering another more minor slump in September. However, he looked good on Friday, going 2-for-4 with a double in Minnesota 10-4 loss. Gonzalez has fared pretty well against the Yankees this year, with a .292/.370/.417 slash line against them during the regular season. Look at him as a solid value play with upside on Saturday.

